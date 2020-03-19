Kalispell leaders close down bars, limit restaurants

KALISPELL — An Order of Health Officer was issued Thursday by Hillary Hanson with the support of the Flathead City-County Board of Health.

The order was issued to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and slow the current pandemic.

The Order will go into effect Friday at 6 a.m. March 20th and go through March 30th at 8:00 a.m.

The order does the following:

· All bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries, restaurants, casinos, gyms, fitness facilities, athletic centers, workout studios, ice skating rinks, indoor climbing venues, indoor sporting arenas, cinemas, and theatres shall be closed to the public

· Notwithstanding the foregoing, restaurants, grills, or kitchens may operate on a limited basis by providing service via take-out, drive-through, and/or delivery. Restaurants that maintain dining room facilities in addition to take-out, drive-through and/or delivery operations must close their dining room operations.

· Breweries, distilleries, and wineries may continue to make alcoholic beverages, but may not operate tasting rooms, or otherwise serve non-sealed alcoholic beverages to the public.

· Food service establishments which provide the primary meal sources for a population that lives or works within its buildings, such as cafeterias in hospital and care facilities may remain open to the population such an establishment serves.

· The Order does not apply to grocery stores or deli counters within grocery stores, or to convenience stores. Convenience stores with combined restaurants shall close their dining room facilities.

· The Order does not apply to licensed physical therapy practices, provided that such practices exercise appropriate social distancing.

