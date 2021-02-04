Kalispell man appearing on Jeopardy! Thursday

KALISPELL — Thursday night’s episode of Jeopardy! on KPAX will have a special Flathead Valley feel as Kalispell’s own Stuart Crane is set to compete.

Crane – a graduate of Montana State University -- has lived in Kalispell since 2011 working as a Product Line Manager at Applied Materials.

Crane first applied to be on Jeopardy! back in 2017 and caught his big break this past November.

He says he had roughly three weeks to study a range of trivia topics before flying down to the show's studio for taping in California.

Crane says his entire experience on set was amazing, including his time spent backstage with his fellow competitors.

“We got to use the Wheel of Fortune studio as our staging area because we could spread out in there, they weren’t taping Wheel of Fortune as we were taping in Jeopardy, I did learn that you do not bring donuts to a gathering during COVID times,” Crane said.

Be sure to catch Stuart on Jeopardy! Thursday on KPAX at 6 p.m.