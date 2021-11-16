Kalispell man dies in accident near Creston

KALISPELL — A 45-year-old Kalispell man died in a Monday afternoon accident in Creston.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the victim was strapping down his load when another vehicle – which has part of its load –- backed down the road and struck the victim’s vehicle.

The accident happened near the interaction of Dyer Road and Montana Highway 35 at 12:45 p.m. on Monday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim – a 56-year-old man from Columbia Falls – was not hurt, according to MHP.