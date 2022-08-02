Watch Now
Kalispell man dies in ATV accident

Kiana Wilson/MTN News
Traffic delays at the scene of a fatal accident involving an ATV on Whitefish Stage Road on July 31, 2022.
KALISPELL - A 41-year-old man from Kalispell died and his passenger was seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon in an ATV crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the accident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday on Whitefish Stage Road near Kalispell.

The driver of the ATV was traveling a high rate of speed when he crashed into a vehicle that was making a left-hand run, according to MHP.

The victim — whose name has not been released — was taken to Logan Health where he later passed away.

A 43-year-old woman from Marion, who was a passenger on the ATV, suffered serious injuries, according to MHP.

An investigation into the crash is continuing.

