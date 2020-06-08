Kalispell man dies in crash near Jefferson City

GREAT FALLS — A Kalispell man died and two other people were hurt in a weekend crash on Interstate 15.

The one-car crash occurred near Jefferson City at mile marker 176 at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a Hyundai Elantra was northbound at the time and the road was wet.

The car went off the left side of the road in a counter-clockwise skid and through the median; the passenger-side tires "tripped" in loose dirt on the median, causing the car to roll at least once.

MHP reports that none of the three occupants were wearing seatbelts and that impaired driving may have been a factor in the crash.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released.