Kalispell man dies in motorcycle crash near Ferndale

KALISPELL — A 64-year-old man from Kalispell died in a motorcycle crash near Ferndale on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Montana Highway 83 near the intersection with Pine Ridge Road.

The victim lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and went off the right side of the road.

The man, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the MHP, alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.