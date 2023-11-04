Watch Now
Kalispell man killed in crash near Marion

Posted at 10:22 AM, Nov 04, 2023
MARION — A Kalispell man died early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Marion.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Saturday, Nov. 4 on U.S. Highway 2 West near Marion at approximately 2:45 a.m.

MHP says the 33-year-old Kalispell man was driving a Chevy Silverado pulling a flatbed trailer with a Jeep Grand Cherokee on it east on Highway 2 when it crossed the center line and went off the roadway.

MHP says the trailer with the Jeep on it rolled, and the Jeep launched off the trailer. The driver overcorrected and the Chevy rolled on it's driver side.

The driver died on the scene.

MHP says the man was not wearing his seatbelt. MHP reports speed is suspected in this incident.

MHP continues to investigate.

