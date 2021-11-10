Watch
Kalispell man reported missing near Somers

Flathead County Sheriff's Office
Elston missing
Posted at 3:35 PM, Nov 10, 2021
KALISPELL — Crews are searching for a man who has been reported missing in northwest Montana.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office — along with Flathead Search and Rescue — is looking for 40-year-old Timothy Curtis Elston of Kalispell in the Cramer Creek and Patrick Creek area south of Somers.

Elston was reported missing after his vehicle was found abandoned on Tuesday in the Cramer Creek area. The Sheriff’s Office reports Elston has not been heard from for several days.

Anyone with information about Elston is asked to email tips@flathead.mt.gov.

