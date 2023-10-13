Kalispell middle school students receive special show of upcoming Glacier Symphony concert

KALISPELL — Kalispell middle school students got a special show of an upcoming Glacier Symphony concert and collaboration called The Planets and Outer Space Film Experience.

Over 400 kids got to expand their in-class space science curriculum by learning from a real astronomer, Dr. Jose Salgado.

“We had a blast! He covered so much of what we go over in class this year it was getting me so excited,” said Mikayla Kazmier, Kalispell Middle School Teacher.

The concert is a fusion of science and sound including seven movements from Gustav Holst’s The Planet.

Members of the Kalispell community can see this unique performance on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at the Wachholz College Center on the Flathead Valley Community College campus.

There will be a pre-concert lecture by Dr. Salgado for a bit of extra space education.

Visit https://glaciersymphony.org/ to learn more about the event.