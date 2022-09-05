Kalispell motorcyclist dies in Somers crash

KALISPELL - A 47-year-old Kalispell motorcyclist died in a Friday evening crash near Somers.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the man died in the accident which happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection with Somers Road and Montana Highway 82.

MHP reports the driver of a Toyota Sequoia — a 49-year-old man from Somers — turned onto Highway 82 from Somers Road in front of the motorcycle.

The man's motorcycle slid under the SUV and he was trapped under the vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not hurt in the crash.

The MHP reports alcohol is suspected of playing a role in the accident which remains under investigation.