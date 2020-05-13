Kalispell museum announces plans to reopen following COVID-19 closure

KALISPELL — A popular Kalispell museum has announced plans to reopen after being closed down due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Hockaday Museum of Art galleries and gift shop – which have been closed since March 17 -- will reopen to the public on Saturday, May 16.

There will be additional capacity limitations, increased sanitization, and other social distancing measures in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news release.

New policies and procedures include:



All staff will wear masks and gloves for visitor protection

New sanitization and cleaning procedures in place before, during, and after visitors arrive

All visitors are required to sign in at the front desk with their contact information

Signs, barriers, and directives in the galleries and giftshop requiring 6 feet social distancing

Limited 50% capacity in the galleries and building as directed by State directives.

The Hockaday's phased reopening will feature special hours for seniors 65 and older only on Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and reduced general public hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Museum officials say that in accordance with the first phase of Gov. Steve Bullock’s reopening plan, there will be no school or public tours, or public programs, classes, receptions or workshops offered at this time. The interactive Children’s Discovery Gallery will also be closed until further notice.

Members and the public are invited to participate in free online programs on the museum’s Facebook, Instagram and website.

“We recognize the devastating affect this pandemic has had on everyone’s mental health and want to make sure the museum can be open for limited hours, to provide the important social service of hope and healing through the arts during and after this crisis,” said museum executive director Alyssa Cordova.