Kalispell PD warning residents of rental property scammers

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Police Department is warning residents seeking rental property to be aware of a scam that's been making the rounds.

KPD reports they have received an influx of calls recently regarding scamming activity with bogus rental houses.

Scammers are listing rentals online at classified advertisement websites such as Craigslist and asking for electronic payment transfers through apps such as Venmo or PayPal.

They try to make themselves seem legitimate by listing existing properties and even emailing rental agreements.

KPD is advising residents to meet with property management companies face to face before engaging in any money transactions.

Law enforcement adds another good option is meeting property management officials directly in their office when seeking a rental.

If meeting remote and a money transaction is needed, residents should write down a license plate, description of the person and vehicle before leaving.

