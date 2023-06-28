Kalispell Police Department has a new chief, Jordan Venezio

KALISPELL - Kalispell has a new police chief in town as a current captain replaces chief Doug Overman, who has retired as of June 1, 2023.

Kalispell Police Captain Jordan Venezio is being promoted to chief, effective on July 1.

The City of Kalispell conducted a nationwide search for candidates and reviewed around 25 applications before deciding to promote Venezio.

Venezio has been with KPD since 2009 and recently completed the FBI National Academy.

The City of Kalispell will host a community meet and greet with Venezio later in July.