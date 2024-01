KALISPELL — The Kalispell Police Department is investigating the Tuesday afternoon discovery of a body in the city.

KPD responded to the area of 18th Street East and 3rd Avenue East at approximately 2:30 p.m. on a report of a suspected deceased person inside a building.

MTN News

The Kalispell Police Investigations Division is on scene investigating and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

No additional information is being released at this time.