Vehicle sought after pedestrian hit by car in Kalispell

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Police Department is looking for information after a female was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday evening.

A pedestrian was struck at approximately 5:15 p.m. on December 20, 2023, at the intersection of Treeline Road and U.S. Highway 93.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and has not been located, a news release states.

MTN News

An investigation is continuing and police are looking for help from anyone who may have seen the incident and can provide a suspect vehicle description.

The female was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell with what police describe as serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Captain Chad Fetveit at 406-758-7780 or send an email to KPDTIPS@kalispell.com.

People are asked to reference Case # 2023-36439.