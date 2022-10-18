Kalispell police looking for person involved in shooting incident

KALISPELL — Kalispell police are looking for a man who may be in need of medical attention after an alleged shooting incident in Kalispell Monday night.

Below is the press release from Kalispell Police Department:

On 10/17/2022 at approximately 8:06 pm, officers with the Kalispell Police Department responded to a residence off 6th Ave. EN for a reported disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers learned that pepper spray had been deployed inside a residence. The resident of the home said that one of the involved persons was struck with a bullet and fled the scene.

The Kalispell Police Department, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, and Two Bear Air searched the area with a helicopter, a K9, and drones but are currently unable to locate the individual.

The Kalispell Police Department is actively searching for a 5’10” tall, 180 lb. white male with short brown hair wearing a blue t-shirt and gray colored jeans.

Officers believe that the male needs medical attention.

Anyone having information about this shooting are encouraged to call 406-758-7781. If you see this individual or know of his whereabouts, please call 911.