Kalispell Police searching for missing 58-year-old man

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Police Department is searching for a 58-year-old man who has been missing since last month.

Doug Lowitz was last seen on November 28th just before 9 p.m. headed east on Reserve Drive in Kalispell near the Stillwater River.

He was with the dog in the second picture and wearing a white jacket, dress shirt, and dark pants. He may be having health issues.

Lowitz is described as a white male with brown hair and eyes. He's about 5'6" tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

If you've seen Lowitz or the dog, Daisy, you're asked to Kalispell Police at (406)758-7781.