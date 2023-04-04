Kalispell Public Schools District Office, ImagineIF Library looking to leave downtown location

KALISPELL - Both the Kalispell Public Schools (KPS) District Office and the ImagineIF Library Kalispell are looking to leave their downtown location after receiving a low rating during a security audit.

KPS owns the building where their central administrative office is located on 1st Avenue East in downtown. The library leases its space from KPS.

The building received an F rating in a recent security audit, has no ADA accessibility, and the district office is on the third floor with no elevator.

While safety is one concern, Superintendent Micah Hill says that both KPS and the library have outgrown the building and have been looking to expand for quite some time.

“This building has been our district office since 1966. And since that time Kalispell Public Schools has grown tremendously. And even in, in this office space up here, we have carved up and utilize virtually every square inch of it. And we've just run out of room,” said Hill.

Neither KPS nor the library has locked down a new location.

It is also unclear if the historic building will be sold or kept by the school district.