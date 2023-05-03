Kalispell Public Schools elementary school levy passes, high school levy fails

KALISPELL - There was good and bad news for the Kalispell School District Tuesday night.

The elementary school levy passed but the high school levy did not.

Voters approved the $350,000 levy request for the elementary district that will go towards basic operations such as safety and maintenance.

A high school levy has not passed in the district since 2007 and this year was no different as the $2.5 million request failed.

Only 15,000 ballots were counted out of over 43,000 sent out — a 34% voter turnout.

"You know, we were disappointed in the turnout. But we are thankful for the people who did come out and vote for us. And now the difficult part comes. Now we have to decide how we're going to cut the budget. We've always said people come first students, teachers, you know, staff comes first. But this one is going to hurt. we've trimmed a lot. And now we have some really tough decisions. You know, anything's on the chopping block," said KPS Board Chair Sue Corigan.

Corrigan adds they will begin discussing the budget on Friday and will continue their push for the high school levy next year.

Outgoing Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent Micah Hill sent an email to MTN News that stated in part: