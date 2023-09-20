Kalispell Public Schools holding four levy requests

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Public School District (KPS) has mailed out ballots for four levy measures that would increase local funding for safety and technology at both the elementary and high school level.

The high school district seeks $2.6 million combined in funding for safety and technology levies that would fund a district-wide suicide prevention specialist while advancing communication systems and coordinated emergency response capabilities.

The technology levy would provide direct funding for up-to-date technology in classrooms.

If the high school safety levy is approved, a home with a taxable value of $444,700 would see annual taxes increase by $40.80 a year.

If the high school technology levy is approved, a home with a taxable value of $444,700 would see annual taxes increase by $25.56 a year.

A levy request at the high school level hasn’t passed in Kalispell since 2007.

The elementary district is asking for $3.1 million combined in funding for safety and technology levies that would make targeted safety improvements to school facilities over a 10-year period.

If the elementary safety levy is approved, a home with a taxable value of $444,700 would see annual taxes increase by $93.60 a year.



If the elementary technology levy is approved, a home with a taxable value of $444,700 would see annual taxes increase by $93.60 a year.

All ballots must be returned to the Kalispell School District by October 3, 2023.

