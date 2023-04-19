Kalispell Public Schools holding two levy requests

KALISPELL - The Kalispell School District have mailed out ballots for two levy measures that would increase local funding at both the elementary and high school level.

The high school district levy seeks just under $2.5 million in funding to support basic operations including school safety, classroom supplies and special education.

If approved, a home with a taxable value of $400,000 would see annual taxes increase by $81.19 a year.

A levy request at the high school level hasn’t passed in Kalispell since 2007.

The elementary district is asking for just over $350,000 in funding for basic operations including school safety, maintenance of buildings and academic programs.

A home with a taxable value of $400,000 would see annual taxes increase by $26.82 if approved.

Kalispell Schools Superintendent Micah Hill said funding is needed to help fight inflation which has put the school district in a bind.

He told MTN News the district will need to make drastic cuts including teacher and staff layoffs if the levies are denied.



“We’ve been through budget reductions in years past where we’ve cut things like hall monitors, safety, we’ve cut our tutor union, we’ve cut just about everything you can think of to have the least impact on students, and now we’re in a position where we’re going to have to make deeper cuts as a district if we don’t get these passed,” said Hill.

Completed ballots must be received by election day, May 2. Additional information about the levy requests can be found here.

Ballots may be returned prior to May 2, 2023, at the District Temporary Election Administration office located at 514 East Washington Street in Kalispell between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. On May 2, ballots may be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the same location.