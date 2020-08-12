Kalispell Public Schools requiring masks for students, staff

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Public School Board unanimously approved a recommendation from Superintendent Micah Hill on Tuesday requiring face coverings for all students participating in in-person schooling.

All students pre-K and K-12 are required to wear masks for in-person learning when physical distancing of six feet cannot be maintained. Masks will be required for all students and staff when inside buildings and on buses.

Hill says the school district will provide face coverings for staff and students who do not have one.

A number of school district teachers and administrators spoke at the board meeting. The overwhelming majority of public comments were in favor of requiring masks.

Families in the school district were given the choice to opt-out for remote learning last week. For a look at the Kalispell Public Schools back-to-school plan, click here.

