Kalispell Public Schools to discuss face masks Wednesday night

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Public Schools Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss COVID-19 rules, including the possibility of removing the mandatory mask mandate.

The Board will accept public comments from residents who would like their concerns or questions to be heard.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Flathead High School in the auditorium and community members are required to wear masks while attending the meeting.

The Bigfork, Plains and Thompson Falls school districts are among those that recently removed mandatory mask mandates.

You can view the agenda for Wednesday's meeting here.