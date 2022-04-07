Kalispell Public Schools to hold high school general fund levy election

KALISPELL - The Kalispell School District is asking taxpayers to vote on a high school general fund levy request for a mail ballot election held on May. 3.

The $1.5 million levy would fund a variety of costs related to the day-to-day operations of Flathead and Glacier high schools.

Funds would go toward curriculum, teaching materials, teacher salaries, utilities, technology, activities, and more.

If approved, a home with a taxable value of $400,000 would see annual taxes increase by $50.40.

If approved, the levy is permanent.

Kalispell Superintendent Micah Hill said a levy request at the high school level hasn’t been passed since 2007.

He said additional funds are needed in the general fund to keep up with the substantial growth taking place in the school district.

“We’re experiencing phenomenal growth, since 2007 we’ve added almost 500 students to our high school population which is pretty significant and when you add those kind of student numbers, that is increased staffing and increased costs." - Kalispell Superintendent Micah Hill

The Kalispell School District is one of the largest employers in the Flathead with more than 750 staff members serving more than 6,000 students.

