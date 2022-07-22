Kalispell raises price for solid waste disposal

KALISPELL - The City of Kalispell is raising the cost of solid waste disposal services for the first time since 2011.

The cost increase is due to inflation on gas and equipment replacements needed to provide services.

The assessment increase was passed by the Kalispell City Council on July 5 and residents will see the increase on their next tax bill. The cost hike will be spread out over four years. The first year, 2023, will be a 15% increase and the following three years will see a 5% increase.

“The assessment increase will help us maintain our high level of service that we provide, which we're really proud of. I think we do a great job in providing services to the residents, solid waste services to the residents and the assessment will help us maintain that," said City of Kalispell Public Works Director Susie Turner.

Along with equipment replacement and other operational costs, the extra money will allow the city to add one more employee to expand their services. For more details on the solid waste rate increase visit the City of Kalispell’s website.

