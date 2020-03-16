Kalispell Regional Health announces additional restrictions, closures

KALISPELL — Kalispell Regional Healthcare has made some more changes in light of coronavirus (COVID-19) changes.

“Protecting our patients, our employees and our community is our highest priority,” says KRH Chief Medical Officer Doug Nelson, M.D. “We are taking important steps to help stop the transmission of COVID-19, which is critical in keeping you safe.”

One of the changes is that visitor restrictions have been further expanded at Kalispell Regional Medical Center. As of 7 a.m. on Monday, visitors are not being allowed into the hospital. The only exceptions are for parents, end of life situations, and essential caregivers.



The Summit Medical Fitness Center, the Westshore Medical Fitness Center and the Polson Medical Fitness Center are now closed until further notice. The closure includes all facility programs and the SPARKs program. However, clinical therapies located at the Summit -- including physical, occupational therapy, Physical Medicine and rehab -- will continue to operate.

The KRH Hospital Incident Command is continuing to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation. Click here for more information.