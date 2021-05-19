Kalispell Regional Healthcare now Logan Health

KALISPELL — Kalispell Regional Healthcare has officially transitioned the healthcare system’s name and brand to Logan Health after several months of preparation.

It’s a step that officials say that will bring consistency and connectivity to services across the system.

“This is an exciting time for Logan Health,” said Logan Health President and CEO Craig Lambrecht, M.D. “The work we have done, the relationships we’ve built, and the marketplace has brought us all together under one, new unified banner to make us stronger and ready for the future.”

Lambrecht added that a unified brand is the trademark of a strong system as it brings all staff together with one vision and contributes to an elevated and streamlined patient experience at all locations. The most immediate, visible changes patients and visitors can expect to see are new signs that began to be installed on May 17 and will continue through the rest of 2021.

In addition to signage, patients can expect to see the names of many clinics and other Logan Health entities to shift with a new naming system geared toward consistency and simplicity.

“With standardized and straightforward facility and clinic names, patients can easily find Logan Health services across the region,” a news release states.

“This organization has served our region for more than 100 years,” said Dr. Lambrecht. “We honor the past while looking forward to the future. While our name may change, our commitment to our patients remains as strong as ever to meet the health needs of our communities for the next 100 years.”

