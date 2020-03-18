Kalispell Regional Healthcare opens screening sites for COVID-19

KALISPELL — Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH) has opened screening facilities as well as a 24-hour call center.

You can reach the center at (406) 890-7272.

KRH opened their screening sites and call center to help evaluate those who are feeling sick and experiencing symptoms of cough, fever, or difficulty breathing,

KRH has created dedicated screening sites for patients who develop respiratory symptoms.

"These Respiratory Screening Facilities will protect the population, patients, staff and visitors from exposure while allowing for the continuity of operations and patient care at hospitals and clinics,” says KRH Chief Medical Officer Doug Nelson, M.D. “Most patients infected with COVID-19 experience mild symptoms such as fever, cough, and muscle aches and are advised to stay at home and rest, drink plenty of fluids, self-isolate, and take over-the-counter medicines to treat their symptoms. Patients with moderate symptoms who feel they need medical attention should visit one of the screening sites. Patients who develop severe symptoms such as shortness of breath, dehydration, or extreme weakness are encouraged to seek emergency care.”

Patients are encouraged to call the centralized call center for advice about seeking additional medical care, and whether testing for influenza and COVID–19 is indicated.

There are two site locations effective March 18.

One is at the Family Health Care Walk-in location in Kalispell. Another is at the Flathead Valley Orthopedic Clinic building in Whitefish.

Both locations are staffed by Kalispell Regional Medical Center and North Valley Hospital staff and are identified with “Respiratory Screening Facility” signage.

As the situation continues to evolve, KRH will continue to reassess these screening sites for adequate space, staffing and supplies.

Community members are reminded that the best way to prevent the spread of illness is through preventive measures including:

Washing hands thoroughly and often.

Covering your cough.

Avoiding touching your face.

Staying home if you’re sick.

Practicing social distancing

Avoiding close contact with people who are ill.

You can visit KRH's website here for up-to-date information.