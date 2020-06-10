Kalispell Regional Healthcare opens screening sites for COVID-19 ahead of tourism season

KALISPELL — Preparing for an influx of tourism this summer, Kalispell Regional Healthcare has added two new respiratory screening facilities testing for COVID-19.

The new screening facilities will be located in Columbia Falls and West Glacier.

The new screening facilities go alongside existing screening centers in Kalispell and Eureka.

All locations are staffed by Kalispell Regional Medical Center and North Valley Hospital staff.

Kalispell Regional Hospital Chief Medical Officer, Doug Nelson said the screening centers help evaluate those who are feeling sick and experiencing symptoms of cough, fever, or difficulty breathing,

He says the goal is to help manage Covid-19 exposure as tourists start to flock to the Flathead Valley.

“We want to make tourists and others who have symptoms and want to be tested, we want to make it easy for them because we want to know if they have Covid-19 or not,” said Nelson.

The screening center in Columbia Falls opened June 8. The West Glacier screening center opens June 15th.