KALISPELL — Kalispell Regional Hospital is seeking personal protective equipment (PPE) due to the COVID-19 cases in Montana.

KRH is currently stocked with PPE but, are looking for supplies if the time comes when the supplies are reduced.

KRH is welcoming community donations of mask (disposable mask and locally-made cloth masks), gloves and more.

More detailed information can be found at their website here.

Questions about donations can be directed to the KRH Foundation at their website here.