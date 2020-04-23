Kalispell Regional Medical Center plans a phased reopening

Kalispell Regional Hospital (KRH) will soon gradually reopen following Gov. Steve Bullock’s announcement of a “phased” reopening of Montana.

KRH Chief Medical Officer Doug Nelson says that limited procedures will resume beginning on Monday, April 27.

Nelson told MTN News that things like diagnostic tests, mammograms, and MRI scans will be among the procedures that will be starting back up. He added procedures that don't require overnight hospitalization will also once again take place.

It should also be noted that only patients under 65 with no underlying health conditions should attend those appointments.

Nelson pointed out that while starting elective procedures is extremely important to the hospital, patient and staff safety is paramount. Hospital staff and patients are all encouraged to wear masks on site.

"We're going to be taking huge precautions, we're going to be testing patients," said Nelson. "And we continue to screen our staff every day when they come into the facility. We screen them for symptoms of COVID-19, or risk factors for COVID-19."

Once the phased reopening allows surgeries, those patients will be screened for coronavirus symptoms before proceeding.

Nelson emphasized that COVID-19 isn't gone in the Flathead Valley and that people still need to take appropriate precautions and continue with social distancing in public and wear a mask.