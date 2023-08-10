Kalispell residents can expect to see their water rates rise beginning in September

KALISPELL - Kalispell water bills will be a little higher next month after the City Council voted unanimously this week for a price increase.

Officials say it's due to inflation and the cost to maintain water services.

Over 8,000 utility customers received a legal notice of the proposed rate increase earlier this summer.

The rates will grow by 15% in 2024 and 2025 and by smaller percentages in the following two years.

To put that into perspective, if you use 2,000 gallons, your price in September will grow by $2.85. If you use 10,000 gallons, you'll see a jump of $5.79.

While typical water use for households in the winter is between 1,000 and 6,000 gallons a month, usage during the summer — because of irrigation — is 2½ times higher.