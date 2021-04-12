Watch
Kalispell road project to resume

The Montana Department of Transportation will resume construction on a project in Kalispell on Monday.
Posted at 8:12 AM, Apr 12, 2021
KALISPELL — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will resume construction on a project in Kalispell on Monday.

MDT says the work for the Kalispell concrete rehab project should last for about two weeks.

Crews will be out working on weekdays between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Main Street from 6th Street to Washington Street, and Idaho Street between 1st Avenue West North and 7th Avenue East North will be impacted.

Single lane closures will be in effect, and pedestrians and bicyclists are advised to take alternate routes.

