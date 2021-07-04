Kalispell Salvation Army hopes to serve more of the community

KALISPELL — The Salvation Army in Kalispell is providing people in need with food boxes, showers, and even laundry services.

The head Corps Officer says they have served 1,700 meals and 1,100 food boxes, as well as 131 showers, and nearly 100 loads of laundry.

“Well, coming out of COVID now things are starting to open up, obviously, and we're going to be starting to open up our building and our numbers are starting to go up,” said Major Larry Fiest, the Corp Officer of the Salvation Army.

Major Larry Fiest says that their programs from breakfast and lunch offerings are in high demand due to the warmer weather.

“Those numbers seem to be going up now that the weather is getting warmer,” said Major Fiest.

The Salvation Army also has a youth group for kids, where Major Fiest and Julie Fiest visit them during the summer months.

“We will go out and see our kids every week. and give them stuff to do,” said Major Fiest.

Major Fiest says the opportunity to serve those most vulnerable in the Flathead Valley is something he looks forward to.

“As we look to the future, we're looking to bigger and better things to how we can meet the needs of our community and do the best we can with the resources that we've got,” said Major Fiest.

If you would like to volunteer or find items the Salvation Army may need you can visit their website here.