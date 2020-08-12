Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Kalispell school board approves high school levy for upcoming election

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sean Wells/MTN News
Passage of the levy would increase the property taxes on a home with a market value of $200,000 by approximately $9.52 a year.
Klaispell School Board Meeting Aug. 11
Posted at 12:04 PM, Aug 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-12 14:04:48-04

KALISPELL — The Kalispell School Board has approved a High School General Fund Levy request for the General Election in November.

The levy asks for an increase in local taxes in the amount of $500,000 per year.

School district officials said the levy will operate and maintain the Flathead High School District General Fund for 2022.

Passage of the levy would increase the property taxes on a home with a market value of $200,000 by approximately $9.52 a year.

The special school election is in conjunction with the General Election on Nov. 3.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.