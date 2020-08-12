Kalispell school board approves high school levy for upcoming election

KALISPELL — The Kalispell School Board has approved a High School General Fund Levy request for the General Election in November.

The levy asks for an increase in local taxes in the amount of $500,000 per year.

School district officials said the levy will operate and maintain the Flathead High School District General Fund for 2022.

Passage of the levy would increase the property taxes on a home with a market value of $200,000 by approximately $9.52 a year.

The special school election is in conjunction with the General Election on Nov. 3.