Kalispell schools offer free meals during summer months

KALISPELL — School is officially out this week in the Flathead Valley, but free summer meals are available for Kalispell students starting June 15th.

Kalispell schools are offering free lunch and breakfast for anyone 18 and under.

No proof of ID, income or school registration is required for meal pickups.

Two designated meal sites are available at Woodland Park by the hockey rink Monday - Thursday, and the school districts central kitchen, 106 Northwest Lane, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Kalispell Schools Food Service Director Jana Graham says a special waiver this year allows parents to pick up meals without children being present.

She says the meal programs food truck will make deliveries at 12 different locations throughout the district.

“Food trucks will be stopping at most of the city parks, they will be stopped for 15 minutes each where people can come and get a lunch and a breakfast for the next day, all kids 18 and under eat for free,” said Graham.

The meal program runs through August 15th.

Here is a list of drop off lunch locations and times offered by Kalispell School District:

Sunset Park: 11 a.m.

Empire Park: 11:20 a.m.

Northridge Park: 11:40 a.m.

Lawrence Park: Noon

Peterson School: 12:20 p.m.

Washington Park: 12:40 p.m.

Beggs Park: 11 a.m.

Elrod School: 11:20 a.m.

Hedges School: 11:40 a.m.

Lions Park (Evergreen): 12:05 p.m.

Evergreen Jr High: 12:25 p.m.

Hawthorne Park: 12:50 p.m.

