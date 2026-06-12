Kalispell schools offer free summer meals for anyone 18 and under

KALISPELL — The Kalispell School District is offering free breakfast and lunch meals during the summer months for families in need.
Kalispell Schools are offering free breakfast and lunches for anyone 18 and under starting June 17 - August 14.
No proof of ID, income or school registration is required for meal pickups.
Kalispell School District Food Service Director Christine Thelen said the free meals are made possible thanks to federal and state grants.
Three different food trucks will make stops at various schools and parks across Kalispell Monday through Fridays.
Thelen said free summer meals is a great resource for families in need.
“We provide full meals that are healthy meals and just take a little load off of the families for that, last year we served about 41,000 meals over the summer program, a lot of people take advantage of it, which is exactly what we’re out there for,” said Thelen.
Mobile meal – Times and Location
Truck 1 (White Van)
|Hawthorne Park – Hawthorne Ave
|June 17 – August 14
|Lunch - 11:00-11:15
|Empire Estates – Off 3 Mile on Empire Loop
| Lunch - 11:25-11:40
|Northridge Park – Northridge Drive
|Lunch - 11:50-12:05
|Lawrence Park – 1105 North Main Street
|Lunch - 12:15-12:30
|Russell Elementary – 227 W Nevada Street
|June 17 – August 14
|Lunch - 12:35-12:55
Truck 2 (White Truck)
|Evergreen Junior High - 20 W. Evergreen Drive
|June 17 – August 14
|Lunch - 11:00-11:15
|Hedges Elementary - School 827 4th Ave. East
| Lunch -11:25-11:40
|Begg Park - 57 Begg Park Drive
|June 17 – August 14
|Lunch -11:50-12:05
|Elrod Elementary School - 412 3rd Ave. West
|Lunch -12:15-12:30
|Peterson Elementary School - @ Meridian Park
|June 17 – August 14
|Lunch -12:35-12:55
Truck 3 (Red Truck)
|West end of Logan Fitness Center - Lunch M-F
|Lunch -11:15-12:45