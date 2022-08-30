Kalispell schools working on security update

Teachers and administrative staff for Kalispell Public Schools have been learning the procedures and protocols to keep the kids and themselves safe this year.

Details about specific protocols are not being released, but Superintendent Micah Hill says the district has worked closely with law enforcement to ensure all precautions are being taken.

A security group will come in and audit the district's policies, protocols, and physical safety features to ensure they're up to date.

"And I think it goes without saying that, you know, these are our most valued commodity in the work that we do, and we want to ensure that every child has a safe place to learn and grow and engage and be with their friends and do all of those things,” Hill said. “So, safety is always going to be number one."

Kalispell Schools are following the same COVID-19 guidance as last year and will not require masks or testing.

However, they will be sanitizing, disinfecting and continuing to monitor the situation.