Kalispell senior living home asks community members to help bring holiday cheer to residents

KALISPELL — A senior living home in Kalispell is asking community members to help bring holiday cheer to senior residents by mailing handwritten letters and homemade gifts over the holiday season.

Prestige Assisted Living Spokeswoman Marisa Payne says community members of all ages are encouraged to send positive notes, warm wishes and colorful artwork.

Payne said messages should be handwritten and in large, easy-to-read print.

She says Prestige staff members are taking extra precautions and will sort and disinfect all items prior to them being delivered to residents.

Payne says the letters and homemade gifts will allow the community to better connect with seniors going through scary and lonely times due to COVID-19.

“To remind our residents that they’re not forgotten, that we do miss them and that we would like to visit them as soon as possible, it’s just to spread that holiday cheer that we would have spread anyway just in a socially distanced, virtual, pen-pal type format,” said Payne.

Letters and gifts can be mailed to Prestige Assisted Living, at 125 Glenwood Dr, Kalispell.