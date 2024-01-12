Kalispell shelters expand hours to offer protection from bitter cold weather

KALISPELL — Shelters across the Flathead are staying open this weekend to provide shelter for those in need during these subzero temperatures.

The Samaritan House and Flathead Warming Center are usually only open during business hours, but both have decided to remain open through the weekend.

While staying open for 24 hours is an extra strain on resources and employees, it is crucial to the survival of those without shelter this weekend.

People face the risk of serious injury and even death if they remain outside, and that's something that shelter leaders want to avoid.

“Have pretty bad hypothermia, frostbite and possible hospitalization. And I really advise against it — especially in this cold weather. Just come here and talk to the staff, they're amazing people. I'm grateful for this place being open,” said Travis who's staying at the Flathead Warming Center.

Flathead Warming Center officials say they are not in need of any items right now.