Kalispell shooting incident under investigation

KALISPELL — Authorities are investigating a Sunday shooting incident that sent a person to the hospital.

The Kalispell Police Department received a report of a person at Kalispell Regional Medical Center who was suffering from a suspected gunshot wound at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Officers responded and a subsequent investigation was conducted -- including a search warrant being executed at a home in the northwest part of the city, according to a news release.

Police report the person who was hurt in the incident was treated and released from KRMC. Additionally, the suspect was interviewed by police.

KPD notes that there is no ongoing threat to public safety as a result of this situation. We will have more information as it becomes available.