Kalispell storm cleanup expected to continue for another 3 to 4 weeks

MTN News
Posted at 1:20 PM, Nov 09, 2022
KALISPELL - The Kalispell Parks and Recreation Department is still working on the cleanup of branches and trees that fell in the storm on November 2.

There is no set schedule as to when crews will be in certain areas of the city, but they will continue to clean up the debris throughout the area.

The city will only be picking up debris that fell in front of the boulevard. Any debris that fell on private property must be disposed of by citizens.

Kalispell Parks and Recreation is asking citizens to be patient as it may take three to four weeks to clean up all the debris.

