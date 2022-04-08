Kalispell students help stock fish pond

KALISPELL - It was a fun-filled afternoon Thursday at Dry Bridge Pond in Kalispell as 50 fourth-grade students from Hedges Elementary School helped stock the pond with Rainbow Trout.

A total of 500 two-year-old Rainbow Trout from the Creston Fish Hatchery were released into the pond as kids hauled buckets and watched the trout splash in.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) Fisheries Management Biologist Kenny Breidinger gave an informational speech on trout conservation and the dangers of illegal fish introductions.

Breidinger says stocking the pond full of trout is always a fun-filled day for the kids.

“They’re obviously out here having fun, it’s a good experience for them and because it’s a fun experience I hope it sticks with them for a long time.”

We will have the full story about the event on the Friday 5:30 News.