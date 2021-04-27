Kalispell superintendent discusses levy requests ahead of Election Day

KALISPELL — Kalispell taxpayers are being asked to vote on two Kalispell School District levy requests for a mail ballot election held on May 4.

Kalispell School District Superintendent Micah Hill said the district is holding two levies to replenish a depleted elementary general fund and to upgrade technology at the high school level.

Hill said general funds at the elementary level are needed to avoid staffing shortages, which could lead to larger class sizes and a cut in school supplies and activities.

“It’s currently sitting about a million dollars over budget," Hill told MTN News. “A loss of funding would mean potentially looking at cuts.”

Hill said the technology levy would help keep the district on par with other schools across the country, with reliable computers, updated software for students across the district.

“And when you think about the translation to the work environment -- or even post-high school collegiate work -- there’s a direct correlation between technology and what’s being asked of us in terms of providing an education for students,” said Hill.

Passage of the Elementary Levy Proposition would increase the property taxes on a home with a market value of $200,000 by approximately $24 per year or $2 per month. The levy would be permanent if approved by voters.

Passage of the Flathead High School District Technology levy would increase property taxes on a home with a market value of $200,000 by approximately $13.33 per year or $1.11 per month. The levy would be in place for 10 years if approved by voters.

A levy request at the high school level hasn’t been passed since 2007. Hill said he thinks it’s in the best interest of Kalispell students to push forward with the levy requests, even while some families may still be struggling financially during the pandemic.

“We want our kids to be shoulder to shoulder with anybody in the world in having received a great education and experiences and this goes to support that,” said Hill.

Those mailing in ballots are advised to do so four business days in advance of Election Day on May 4. A drive-up and drop-off location for ballots will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day at 233 1st Avenue East.

Click here for additional information about the proposed school levies.