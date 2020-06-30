Menu

Kalispell Superintendent retires after 43 years in public education

MTN News
Kalispell Superintendent Mark Flatau
Posted at 5:44 PM, Jun 30, 2020
KALISPELL — After 43 years in public education, Tuesday is the last day on the job for Kalispell Superintendent Mark Flatau before he officially retires.

Flatau spent the last six years as Superintendent of Kalispell Public Schools.

Before Kalispell, Flatau served as a superintendent for nine years in Washington State.

Flatau started off in education as a middle school teacher, going on to teach high school before becoming a school principal.

Flatau said he plans on spending more time with his family in retirement, including three grandchildren who recently moved to the Kalispell area.

Flatau says every day he spent working in the education field was rewarding.

“For the past 43 years I’ve never woken up wondering why I’m getting up to go to work and wondering why I do what I do, I’ve always been assured of the importance of it, so that’s been great,” said Flatau.

Tomorrow marks the first day for new superintendent Micah Hill.

Hill most recently served as principal of Glacier High School. Hill has worked in the Kalispell School District for 19 years.

