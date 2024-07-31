Kalispell teen wins title at national Miss Amazing competition

KALISPELL — A local Kalispell teen recently won a national title at a beauty pageant, but not just any beauty pageant, she won the teen queen title for the Miss Amazing pageant.

The event is for girls and women with chronic illnesses and disabilities.

“You're just given a chance to shine with no judgement whatsoever and you get to feel like a princess and feel super special and get to be around girls like you and you'll just be in a space that loves you for who you are,” said Miss Amazing competitor Andrea Chandler.

Chandler is the 2024 National Miss Amazing Teen Queen after being crowned at the national competition in Chicago. But for Chandler, it is more than just a crown.

“My favorite part has just been making friends. Honestly, I made so many friends over this weekend, hearing their stories and what they're truly passionate about. And just feeling like I'm part of a community and I'm not outcasted or I'm not discriminated against, or anything,“ said Chandler.

The Miss Amazing beauty pageant is one of a kind as it is for girls and women ages ten and up who have an ADA-qualified chronic illness or disability.

Chandler was recently diagnosed with four chronic illnesses after years of misdiagnosis.

“It's given me a platform to shine and really be able to think that all this pain and suffering that I've been through these past few years, and all the people that have turned me down or not believed me or said that, oh, your pain is just all in your head. It's just anxiety. And I really want to flip that stigma and really help girls know that their pain is real. And Miss Amazing has given me the opportunity to feel like that and not feel like an outsider and really feel welcomed in the disabled community." - Andrea Chandler

The Miss Amazing pageant is like a traditional pageant with a passion presentation, evening gown showcase and interviews with the judges. Chandler loves baking and music and displayed her talent on the French horn.

When asked how she would change her community Chandler said, “So I really want to showcase the girls, especially here in the Valley and Montana, by doing events, spreading awareness, and how you can help other people with disabilities and chronic illnesses and help them shine and help them have the opportunities that they're not regularly given. And help them feel really special as they are and help them give them a platform to really shine.”

Shelly Chandler Miss Amazing is a one-of-a-kind platform for girls and women with disabilities and chronic illnesses to be seen and heard.

“I'm just truly loved and I get to share that love with others that I have for so many people and say that you are enough despite your ailments, you are enough,” said Chandler.

Visit https://missamazing.org/ to learn more or sign up for pageants.