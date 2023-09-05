Kalispell transitional housing center adding service garage, family apartment

KALISPELL - A transitional housing facility in Kalispell is adding on to their program in a big way.

A Ray of Hope serves as transitional housing for homeless people and helps them get on their feet and acquire the skills and resources they need to be successful.

They currently have men's and women’s housing with room for about 30 people.

But this week, they broke ground on a new project for a service garage and family apartment unit.

The garage will be used to fix the cars of people utilizing the transitional housing facility and teach them some basic mechanical skills.

The biggest impact of this project will be the two-bedroom family apartment.

“This will be really big for us because when you separate family, they really want to they want to move out and get on down the road. Even if they are homeless because they want to be together," A Ray of Hope Director Dave McLean said. "This would be more short-term housing. And our goal is to get them on their feet and out the door and allow another family to come in."

A Ray of Hope is trying to complete the building by the spring of 2024. The organization is looking for people with building skills — specifically carpentry — to lend a hand.

Donations and additional information can be found at https://www.arayofhopemontana.com/.

