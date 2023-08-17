Kalispell triplets begin college journey attending Montana Tech together

BUTTE - It’s always a challenge for parents to drop their child off at college for the first time, but at Montana Tech we have one, two, three, triplets going to the same school at the same time — but for the Walker family, this is just normal.

“One of the first things I thought about and said out loud when we found out we were having three was, ‘three in college at once,’ and so here we are,” said the father, D.J. Walker.

Jackson, Robert, and Peyton are 18-year-old triplets from Kalispell who decided to attend Montana Tech in Butte together.

They took part in move-in day at the Butte college with hundreds of other students getting ready for the fall semester.

“We do everything together, so it just feels right. We kind of made that decision subconsciously based off each other; we just like to stick together,” said Jackson Walker.

Robert Walker agreed, “We just have that bond and we’re just together all the time and you don’t really have to worry about missing anybody because they’re right there with you.”

Peyton Walker is the oldest child by one minute and likes to look after her younger brothers.

“I mean, I’m super excited. I think this is definitely easier coming from home, being able to still have them with me,” she said.

The triplets believe they will push each other academically while in school because they’re very competitive.

“We’d bet money on the test scores, who had the higher test score. Yeah it gets competitive, you don’t want to be last,” said Jackson.

Another interesting fact about the Walker triplets is they say they can sometimes read each other’s minds.

“Man, he’s a lot shorter in person than on TV,” Peyton thought.

“He sure is, he kind of looks like a leprechaun,” replied Jackson.

“Let’s get this man a footstool,” Robert thought.

You guys talking about me?

“It’s nice to have all three at the same school, it’s nearby, not too close, but we’re not scattered to the wind across the country, so I think we’re really happy. They look after each other,” said the triplet’s father.