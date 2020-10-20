Kalispell voters being asked to approve high school levy request

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Public School District is asking voters to pass a $500,000 high school general fund levy in conjunction with the General Election on November 3.

Kalispell Superintendent Micah Hill told MTN News that the high school levy is long overdue.

“Our district has not passed a high school levy since 2007, which was also the same time that the iPhone was introduced, so it’s been quite some time,” Hill explained.

The levy asks for an increase in local taxes in the amount of $500,000 per year helping operate and maintain the Flathead High School District General Fund.

If passed, the levy would increase property taxes on a home with a market value of $200,000 by approximately $9.52 a year.

Hill notes that Kalispell Public Schools is the fourth largest high school district in the state and one of the largest employers in the Flathead Valley.

He says the levy is proposing a 2% increase to the district’s overall budget which currently operates at 92% of the maximum budget determined by the state -- the lowest of all Class AA school districts in Montana.

Hill told MTN News that the money generated by the levy would help pay for academics, activities and programs within the district.

“That’s utilities, that’s custodial services, that’s school nurses, that’s teachers, that’s curriculum, supplies, technology, school safety, special resource officers, all of those things are what are generally contained within a general fund budget,” Hill explained.

He added that the general fund is where the vast majority of expenses related to operating a school district are found. Additional information about the levy can be found here.

Kalispell Public Schools serves over 6,000 students and employs over 750 staff members.