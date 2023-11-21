Kalispell voters to consider emergency responder levy request

KALISPELL — The Kalispell City Council has approved an emergency responder levy to go on the ballot for an upcoming mail-in election on March 19, 2024.

If approved by voters, the levy would provide funding for staffing and equipment for law enforcement and fire and emergency medical services.

The funding would provide the Kalispell Police Department with 11 new employees, a third fire station for the Kalispell Fire Department, and 27 additional positions.

The proposed levy would bring in roughly $4.6 million in the first year.

If approved, property taxes would increase by roughly $370 a year for a home valued at $450,000.